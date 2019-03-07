Dirty Laundry: R. Kelly's Girlfriends Speak Out

More trouble for R. Kelly, a weird interview with Gayle King and R. Kelly's girlfriends, an emergency landing for Jason Momoa, and more in the latest Dirty Laundry.

R. Kelly is still in jail. He didn't pay the $160,000 in child support, and he's saying that he only has $350,000. In Illinois, failure to pay child support in any amount over $20,000 is a felony, and that's why he's locked up right now. R. Kelly is currently living in Trump Tower, right along the Chicago River, which is certainly not cheap to live in, either. And factoring in all his lawyer fees, he's probably pretty much broke.

Gayle King interviewed R. Kelly's two girlfriends, Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23. They say they're not abused by him and they deny all the abuse allegations against him. Israel said when she was 17, her parents told her to lie to R. kelly and say she was 18, then get photos with him so they could blackmail him down the road. What a mess! Gayle King said that R. Kelly was in the background, lurking and coughing very loudly during the interview... so the girls knew that they were being listened to by him. He even tried to stop the interview at a couple of points.

Taylor Swift's stalker is back. Roger Alvarado, 23, of Homestead, Florida broke into her place back in 2018, and he's back at it again. He broke into her Manhattan apartment last night at about 2am. Thank goodness Taylor wasn't home.

Jason Momoa and his scrunchie were on a private jet that had to make an emergency landing. They were heading from L.A. to Phoenix and had to make a quick stop in Palm Springs. Apparently, they thought there was an engine fire, which turned out to be a false alarm.