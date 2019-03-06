Dirty Laundry: R. Kelly's Meltdown With Gayle King

R. Kelly didn't pay the child support which was supposed to keep him out of jail, but he did lose it during an interview with Gayle King. Plus, Demi Lovato is single again, which is probably a good thing for her right now. Plus more in today's Dirty Laundry...

R. Kelly is in court right now, but he did not pay the $160,000 for child support he had to pay today or risk going to jail. Does he have the money? That's the big question. When his bail was posted, it wasn't him paying, it was some woman. He owes in total around $200,000 to his ex-wife, but they told him he had to pay the 160 grand by today or he would go to jail, so we'll see what happens.

R. Kelly also did an 80-minute interview with Gayle King, and he's denying everything. At one point, he stood up and started screaming about how people were coordinating against him and trying to ruin his life with lies. He did not look good. Gayle, however, kept calm the entire time, and did a great job.

Video of R. Kelly disputes sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, designer Henry Levy, have split up. They met years ago and just started dating in November, but now they're over. They got together right after Demi got out of rehab, so her family thought it was too soon for a relationship, and that Demi should have been concentrating on her health. Demi checked herself into a rehab center last month, just to make sure she's moving in the right direction, she's working out, and getting back in the studio, so it seems like she's doing all the right things.

Last night was The Bachelor Women Tell All, and some ladies were still confused as to why they got dumped, and others were annoying (like Demi), but it seemed like Chris Harrison gave a hint that Hannah B. will be the next Bachelorette.