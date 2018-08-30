Dirty Laundry: Remembering Aretha Franklin, Day 3

The latest on Aretha Franklin's viewing, funeral, and memorial... plus wedding bells for Neil Young and Daryl Hannah and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Aretha Franklin's golden casket arrived for its third and final public viewing today, at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Today, she was wearing a shimmery gold and rose colored two piece outfit. 22 acts are set to perform today starting at 6pm, and TMZ is going to be live streaming the whole thing. Then on Friday, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, and Faith Hill are all going to perform. Jennifer Hudson-- who's playing Aretha in an upcoming biopic-- will sing "Amazing Grace."

It's been confirmed that Neil Young and Daryl Hannah got married. They had a small ceremony in California, getting married on Neil Young's yacht. This is Neil's third marriage.

Michael Jackson's family had a big celebration at the Mandalay Bay in Vegas, with his immediate family and friends getting together for a big celebration on what would have been Michael's 60th birthday. Paris and Prince were there, as well as Tito and Jackie. Usher performed at the party, as well.

Gwyneth Paltrow is moving on from Goop. She's now releasing furniture, including sofas, glassware, rugs, and pillows... everything you need for your home. It's reasonably priced, and available at Crate and Barrel.

Another reboot: Bewitched is coming back to television!