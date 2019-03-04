Dirty Laundry: Remembering Luke Perry

We pay respects to Luke Perry, who died today at 52 years young. Plus, HBO's Michael Jackson docuseries is making waves, World of Dance gets a CT local, and more Dirty Laundry!

Luke Perry died after suffering a massive stroke last week. He was only 52. Luke died at St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank. His children, his ex-wife, his fiance, and all his immediate family were there. We got to know Luke playing Dylan on Beverly Hills 90210, and more recently he was a major cast member on Riverdale. He also filmed a role in the upcoming Charlie Manson movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino. Everybody always said Luke was a great guy, so this is very sad.

Last night HBO debuted the first part of the two part docuseries about Michael Jackson, Leaving Neverland. Oprah is taking some heat from Jackson fans, saying karma is going to geet her. She will be interviewing Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim they were abused by Michael. Part two airs tonight on HBO.

Video of Leaving Neverland (2019) | Official Trailer | HBO

Kate Beckinsale and SNL star Pete Davidson were spotted making out at a Rangers game last night.

Jennifer Lopez is a huge fan of Fixer Uppers' Joanna Gaines, so she hired her to do her thing on the $6.6 million home she and A-Rod recently bought in Malibu. Word is, Chip and Joanna might be starting a new show on Discovery.

World of Dance is back for its third season, and last night there was a 15-year-old boy from Fairfield on the show. He's a great dancer, and he made it to the second part of the show, Duels.

Video of Aydin Eyikan Shows Talent Beyond His Years to &quot;In My Blood&quot; - World of Dance 2019 (Full Performance)

Danielle Staub from the Real Housewives of New Jersey was supposed to be getting married today to a guy that she had just met. She was officially divorced about nine days ago, had been dating another dude for a couple of days, and then was engaged to be married.... but today she called it quits. Not a big surprise. The next time she gets engaged it will be her twenty-third engagement.

Spoiler alert for Bachelor fans-- Reality Steve is saying that the new Bachelorette will be Hannah B. We'll see....