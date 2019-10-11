Dirty Laundry: RHONJ's Joe Giudice Is Off To Italy

Joe Giudice is off to Italy. Plus, JWoww has split from her boyfriend. And Liam Hemsworth moves on from Miley! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

RHONJ's Joe Giudice is on a plane headed to Italy... if he gets deported, he'll be there permanently. He's still waiting for ICE's decision and they actually let him out of custody to go there.

Jersey Shore's JWoww split up with her boyfriend... he had his arm around Angelina on the show!

Drew Barrymore is getting her own daytime talk show next year.

Liam Hemsworth has moved on from Miley Cyrus... he was in NYC holding hands with Australian actress Maddison Brown, she's on the CW's Dynasty.

The Jonas Brothers teamed up with Coors Light to release a limited edition batch of beer.

Jane Fonda was arrested today outside the US Capitol... she is an activist on climate change. She called it Fire Drill Friday.

