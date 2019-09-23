Dirty Laundry: RHONJ's Joe Giudice Remains in ICE Custody

RHONJ's Joe Giudice remains in ICE custody... plus, Miley and Kaitlynn Carter have split! And Gina J shares some highlights from the Emmys in today's Dirty Laundry!

Here's some highlights from the Emmys:

-Homer Simpson kicked off the show last night... then he fell through the stage, LOL!

-Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay African-American man to be nominated AND win for Best Actor for Pose!

-Kim K and Kendall Jenner got laughed at for saying they are "real" hahaha!

-Game of Thrones won Best Drama

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split after one month!

Real Houswives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice has to stay in ICE custody... is he gonna be deported back to Italy?

Jennifer Lopez's movie Hustlers... one of the women portrayed in it has her legal team out there, she wants money for using her likeness.

Aaron Carter just keeps going at it. Now he's claiming his brother, Nick, assaulted a 91-year-old woman.

Another '90s reboot is coming... Chuck Norris' Walker Texas Ranger. Jared Padalecki will star in it.



