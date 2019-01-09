Dirty Laundry: The Richest Man In The World Is Getting Divorced

Jeff & MacKenzie Bezos are getting a divorce! Plus, good news for R. Kelly, trouble for Gordon Ramsay, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

The richest man in the world is headed for a divorce. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his wife MacKenzie are divorcing after 25 years. She said they would do it all over again, even if they knew the outcome. They have four kids, and they're planning to probably split because there is no prenup. Washington State is a community property state, so whatever you accumulate over your marriage gets split in half. Can you imagine splitting $137 billion?!?

The story also just broke that Jeff is already in a relationship, or was in a relationship that led up to his divorce. The woman's name is Lauren Sanchez, who used to host So You Think You Can Dance and Extra. Apparently their spouses knew about the relationship.

R. Kelly got some good news. He's not going to be charged for allegedly giving a woman an STD after cops in Dallas closed their investigation, but the Chicago prosecutors are urging victims to come forward. They say they have cases that they will be announcing very soon. The district attorney in Fulton County. Georgia has opened up a new investigation, and they're looking to arrest R. Kelly's manager James Mason, who apparently threatened some of his accusers.

Gordon Ramsay is having some trouble. Video of a 2010 interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno came out yesterday, and it features Gordon and Sofia Vergara, and he's being very inappropriate. Gordon makes some very inappropriate comments about Sofia's dress.

Gordon's show is on tonight, followed by The Masked Singer. It will be interesting to see how the ratings do in the second episode, after such a huge premiere last week.

Adam Levine is hoping to get the Rolling Stones to perform at the Super Bowl with them.

Last night, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premiered. Years ago, Lindsay's ex-fiance made headlines when he hit her on a beach... it turns out, Lindsay's club is on that same beach. The cast is a bunch of twentysomethings from the US, and they're kind of a mess-- some are trying to hook up, some are already fighting, and many of them are partying. Gina really liked the show!

