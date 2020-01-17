Dirty Laundry: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Have Broken Up

January 17, 2020
Gina J
Rihanna-GettyImages-1187743149.jpg

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty Laundry

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel-- her boyfriend of almost 3 years-- have called it quits. We liked them together, and they stayed out of the limelight in a way most celebrity couples don't.

Eminem dropped a surprise album called "Music To Be Murdered By" last night at midnight, and-- if you couldn't tell by the title-- it's causing all kinds of controversy. Find out why, as well as who he features on the album, including one red-headed pop star you might not suspect.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson opened up about the death of his dad earlier this week. Hear what he said of the unsuspected and tragic passing of his father.

Celine Dion lost her mother yesterday, too. Can you believe she had 14 kids???

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant set up their parents together. How cute!

Happy birthday to Betty White, who turns 98 today. She's timeless!

Tags: 
Dirty Laundry

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty Laundry: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Have Broken Up WTICFM: On-Demand
Christine+Salt-1400x1400.jpg
Kids Baking Championship's Sam Occhiogrosso Knows His Oreos! WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Did Jamie Foxx Bully Tommy Davidson? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Tina Fey's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Ariana Grande Gets Hit With (Another) Copyright Claim On '7 Rings' WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: David From Bristol WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes