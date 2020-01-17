Dirty Laundry: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Have Broken Up

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel-- her boyfriend of almost 3 years-- have called it quits. We liked them together, and they stayed out of the limelight in a way most celebrity couples don't.

Eminem dropped a surprise album called "Music To Be Murdered By" last night at midnight, and-- if you couldn't tell by the title-- it's causing all kinds of controversy. Find out why, as well as who he features on the album, including one red-headed pop star you might not suspect.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson opened up about the death of his dad earlier this week. Hear what he said of the unsuspected and tragic passing of his father.

Celine Dion lost her mother yesterday, too. Can you believe she had 14 kids???

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant set up their parents together. How cute!

Happy birthday to Betty White, who turns 98 today. She's timeless!