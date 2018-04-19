Dirty Laundry: RIP, Barbara Bush

We say goodbye to a former First Lady, hello to the cover star of People's Beautiful Issue, and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

Barbara Bush passed away yesterday at 92 years old. She met George Sr. when she was 16 years old, they married when she was 20, and they had been together since 1945. She left behind 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandkids. Rest in peace... we send our condolences out to the Bush family.

People magazine has selected 2018's Beautiful Issue cover star-- P!nk, along with Jamison and Willow, her two children. P!nk would probably be a cool mother based on this story!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is coming out with his own line of tequila. It's called Mana, which means "spirit" in Polynesian culture.

Congratulations to Homeland star Claire Danes, expecting her second child.

And we've got a Jersey Shore baby! Ronnie had a baby with his girlfriend, and they named their daughter Ariana Skye. That's a pretty name.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, who has been in a halfway house after getting out of prison, had an emergency surgery this week. Apparently she had an infection on her spine, and if it wasn't treated she might have been paralyzed.

Kelly Clarkson has been named the host of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Happy 44th birthday to Victoria Beckham! One look at Victoria's birthday cake explains how she stays so slim... she had a watermelon cake, that looks like a cake, but is made out of watermelon and fruit. She didn't even have any whipped cream frosting on top!