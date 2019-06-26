Dirty Laundry: RIP, Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth has passed away. The Simple Life reboot rumors have been debunked by Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, Cardi B gets naked in her new video, and lots more Dirty Laundry.

Duane "Dog" Chapman's wife Beth Chapman died today. She had been battling throat cancer since 2017, she was in remission but it came back last November. Beth said she wasn't going to do any more treatments, so on Mother's Day, she just stopped. Over the weekend, she was put in an induced coma because she started to choke, and then doctors said she wasn't going to come out of it. She was 51 years old.

Beth met Duane when she was 19 and he was 35. She got into trouble with the law, and her dad called up "Dog" Chapman. He bailed her out, and that's how they met. They had two kids together, and she had two kids from a previous marriage. She was a licenced bail bondsman at 29, the youngest in Colorado history.

There was a rumor going around that Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were going to reboot The Simple Life. Sadly, they both shot those rumors down. But still, that is trash TV that we would watch! Lindsay has some free time on her hands, because her reality show in Mykonos got canceled, although she did just sign a record deal with Tommy Mottola's label, so apparently she's focusing on music for now?

FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account & invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor. There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show & I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire. #GirlBoss -- — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 26, 2019

Camila Cabello and her boyfriend have split up after about a year together. Now, some rumors are going around about her and Shawn Mendez after their steamy music video for "Senorita" dropped. Is there is a deeper connection there? Or are people falling for an act, like what happened with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper?

The new video for Cardi B's "Press" is here, and she is very naked in it... you can definitely see the plastic surgery.

Video of Cardi B - Press [Official Music Video>

Pamela Anderson split with her boyfriend. They were together for two years, but she's claiming he had another life with another woman, and that he was abusive.

Despite winning two Tony Awards recently, they Cher show is closing on Broadway. Despite the critical love, ticket sales apparently weren't the greatest. If you still want to check it out, now is the time because it's closing in August.

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Tempur Pedic.