Dirty Laundry: RIP, Burt Reynolds

We say goodbye to Burt Reynolds, and hello to new cast members from Dancing With The Stars in today's Dirty Laundry...

Burt Reynolds died of a heart attack today at 82 years old. He starred in The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit, and many more iconic movies. He's survived by a son.

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died earlier this year, and we now know she drowned in a bathtub while she was four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Kim Kardashian is so busy, she doesn't even have time to try her clothes. She's hiring models to try on clothes for her. They all have the exact measurements as Kim.

Lindsay Lohan's father Michael and Kate Major are finally getting divorced. They have two kids, five and three years old, and they've been married for just under four years. She filed for divorce from him and she wants custody of the kids.

Denise Richards is engaged to her boyfriend Aaron Pfeiffers. This is going to be her second go around, after being married to the infamous Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will have a wedding.

Dancing With The Stars has announced more of the new cast:

Mary Lou Retton, the Olympic gymnast.

Bobby Bones, a major DJ in the country world.

Alexis Ren, a 21 year old model.

John Schneider, from The Dukes of Hazzard.

DeMarcus Ware, an ex-NFL player.

Danelle Umstead, a Paralympic alpine skier.

There are also rumors that Grocery Store Joe from Bachelor In Paradise has also been cast, but there's been no confirmation on that. We'll all find out for sure when Dancing With The Stars returns on September 24th.