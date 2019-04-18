Dirty Laundry: RIP, Jason Momoa's Beard

We say goodbye to Jason Momoa's beard, and Wendy Williams's soon to be ex-husband. Plus, Kim Kardashian already has a legal job offer and more in the latest Dirty Laundry!

Jason Momoa shaved off his beard. He hadn't shaved it in seven years, which was 2012. Why? He's doing it to raise awareness for aluminum recycling, to stop using plastic. Or maybe it has something to do with the story that came out this week, that men's beards have more bacteria in them than dogs' fur?

Video of Goodbye Drogo...I SHAVED!

Wendy Williams's soon to be ex-husband is out as the executive producer of her show. He had been with the show since its inception in 2008. He released a statement earlier in the week apologizing to Williams, and also apologizing to his family and all of Wendy's amazing fans.

#FreeBritney has been trending online today. People are saying that Britney Spears is being held against her will, and that she didn't enter the mental health facility because of dealing with her dad. The source is claiming that Britney was supposed be taking some new medication and she refuses to do it. Her dad got mad and said if she didn't take it, he'd pull the tour and have her committed into a mental facility. Is it true?

Kim Kardashian has her first job offer, if she passes the bar exam. Robert Shapiro has offered her a job at his firm. He worked side by side with Kim's dad, Robert Kardashian, defending OJ Simpson back in the mid 90s, so they've known each other pretty well. Kim aced her torts exam, which is a law exam. Good for her!

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice might be going to Italy after his appeal was denied. He wanted to stay in the United States, but authorities might extradite him to Italy. He had been in federal custody since March 14th when he was released from prison. He and Teresa were married in 1999, they have four daughters, and she said she'd divorce him if he gets deported. There's a rumor that Teresa is already trying to shop spinoff reality show about her divorce, if it happens. We'll see how that all plays out...

