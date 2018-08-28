Dirty Laundry: RIP, John McCain

We say goodbye to Sen. John McCain. Plus, Sacha Baron Cohen's most outrageous stunt yet, a new baby for Eddie Murphy, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Senator John McCain passed away at age 81 over the weekend. He served for over 31 years as a senator for the state of Arizona. He was in U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1981, and five and a half years of his life was spent as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, until he was released in March of 1973 before going on to do great things in the Senate. He was a true American.

No surprise, sources are saying President Trump won't be attending any of the funerals or memorials... he even raised the flag at the White House back to full staff for a short time Monday morning, before he was pressured by veterans, a bipartisan group of congresspeople, and White House staff to lower it back to half staff until McCain's services. It's probably a good thing that Trump isn't going to be there, as the two politicians never saw eye to eye.

Eddie Murphy, 57, is about to become a dad for the tenth time. He and his Paige Butcher had a girl a few years ago, now this will be Eddie's second child with her. Surprisingly, Eddie was only married once. He had the majority of his kids with his ex-wife Nicole. He also had a child with Mel B.

Mel B. is also in the news today. She's entering rehab to deal with some issues with alcohol, sex, and PTSD.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's dancers chased and beat down a fan that jumped up on stage and rushed at Beyonce and Jay-Z. 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell jumped on stage and was completely wiped out by dancers and security. Nobody was hurt, luckily.

Happy Birthday Billy Ray Cyrus, who turns 57. Noah Cyrus, his 18-year-old daughter, got him a bong and marijuana.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are settling their divorce case, which will be completed after he gets out of rehab. They were married for 12 years.

Sacha Baron Cohen saved the best for last on his Who Is America series, by sitting down with O.J. Simpson. Cohen pretended he was an Italian playboy, and tried to get O.J. to admit he killed Nicole and Ron.

Video of Who Is America? Season Finale Promo

Weekend Box Office:

Video of THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS Official Trailer (2018)

3.) The Happytime Murders ($9.5 million)

2.) The Meg ($12.8 million)

1.) Crazy Rich Asians ($24.8 million)

96.5 TIC's own Steve Salhany made the Wall Street Journal! He's quoted in an article about Weezer's cover of "Africa" by Toto. That's pretty prestigious!