Dirty Laundry: RIP John Singleton

Boyz N The Hood director John Singleton has died. Plus, inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's bridal shower, Avengers Endgame's massive opening weekend, and more Dirty Laundry.

Director John Singleton has passed away. He was taken off life support, which he had been on since he had a massive stroke on April 17th. He had been in a coma ever since. The 51-year-old was the director of Boyz N The Hood. Singleton has seven kids, and they're apparently already fighting about the money.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Larry King suffered some sort of heart issue last week. He had a mild heart attack, but doctors did some angioplasty on him and he's expected to make a full recovery.

This weekend Katherine Schwarzenegger had her bridal shower, and Oprah was there, as well as her dad Arnold. Her fiance Chris Pratt showed up later. They had the shower at Maria Shriver's house.

Arnold Schwarzenegger he had a busy weekend, because on Saturday his son Joseph Baena graduated from Pepperdine University. Joseph is the kid he had with Mildred, the housekeeper. We can't believe he's 21 years old... time flies!

Kim Kardashian had a baby shower for her fourth baby this weekend. They're expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Of course, if you're going to Kim K's house, you can't just have a party, you also need to have swag bags. Must be nice!

Avengers: Endgame made $350 million in the U.S. for its opening weekend, and $1.2 billion worldwide. That is the biggest take ever for opening weekend for any movie!