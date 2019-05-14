Dirty Laundry: RIP Peggy Lipton, Tim Conway & Doris Day

A trio of iconic celebrities has passed away, Kate Gosselin gets a new reality show, and Kylie Jenner launches another new business venture... all in today's Dirty Laundry.

Peggy Lipton died today at 72 years old. She was the star of The Mod Squad back in the early 70s.

Doris Day passed away a day earlier at 97. She was a film star, and also recorded over 650 songs between 1947 and 1967.

Tim Conway from the Carol Burnett Show also died today at the age of 85. Before he was on Carol Burnett, he was on a show called McHale's Navy, a great World War II comedy. He was a very funny guy, and had great chemistry with Harvey Korman and Carol Burnett.

Kylie Jenner is expanding her business empire. She already announced she's going to do a skin care line, and now she's moving on to the baby world. She has trademarked Kylie's Baby, which will include baby furniture, cribs, changing tables, walkers, and non-medicated skin creams. The money just keeps going in for Kylie!

Kate Gosselin from Kate Plus Eight is coming back with a new dating reality show. The new series is called Kate Plus Date, where she gets help from matchmakers on how to date men. The show is going to premiere on June 10th.

Wendy Williams has been dating quite a lot already... Go Wendy!

