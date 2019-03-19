Dirty Laundry: Robert Kraft Offered Plea Deal

Why Robert Kraft likely won't take the plea deal in his soliciting prostitution case, plus more on Paris Jackson's troubling weekend, Adam Levine's 40th birthday festivities, and more Dirty Laundry...

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been offered a deal, but is he going to take it? He's all lawyered up and denying everything. Still, Florida prosecutors have offered to drop the charges of soliciting prostitution against Robert Kraft and other men involved in the mssage parlor scandal. The agreement, though, would call for the men to admit that they would have been proven guilty at trial. They'd have to complete an education course about prostitution and complete 100 hours of community service. The men would also have to submit to a STD test as part of the deal.

Allegedly, Paris Jackson attempted suicide over the weekend, but she denied it. Now, her friends are saying she needs to go to rehab. She checked out of the hospital on Saturday morning, and apparently she was able to leave quickly because her lawyers agreed to take her to the UCLA Medical Center, which never happened. This has all been going on in the wake of the explosive documentary about her father, Leaving Neverland.

The autopsy report is in for Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John. It showed signs of heart disease and alcohol abuse, with an accidental alcohol overdose being the cause of death. He was only 52 years old.

Adam Levine celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday on a private island. On the guestlist for his party were gymnast Aly Raisman, Ray Romano, and more. They had dinner, there was a performance by Sublime, and then there were fireworks.

Cardi B is making her big screen debut opposite Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, and she's going to play a stripper. She won't have to research the role! J.Lo plays a stripper too, and they hustle a bunch of men out of their money.

The Fix premiered last night, and it's co-written and executive produced by Marcia Clark, from the OJ trial.

Video of The Fix - Official Trailer

And tonight, The Village premieres right after This Is Us. It looks really good!