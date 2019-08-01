The Rock is the highest paid actor in Hollywood! Plus, is Wendy Williams' show coming to an end? And Julianne Hough tells her husband she isn't straight. get the whole story in today's Dirty Laundry.

The Rock is Hollywood's highest paid actor, according to Forbes magazine! He beat out Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Junior, and Adam Sandler.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor, earning $64.5M this year https://t.co/NO6g4l2A6b pic.twitter.com/b1HSEMs4vX — Forbes (@Forbes) August 25, 2016

There are some rumors that Wendy Williams' talk show might be done after the next season. They just finished Season 10, which was obviously a very trying season for her and her staff. Some staffers are reportedly looking for work, because there's no guarantee after Season 11, and no word if the network will re-sign or not.

Julianne Hough, from Dancing With The Stars and America's Got Talent, told her husband Brooks Laich that she's not straight. Apparently, he's good with it... would that upset a lot of men? Julianne also posed naked in photos for the September issue of Women's Health, where she told the story.

Nice way to start your new job, Mario Lopez. He gave some controversial comments, saying it's a dangerous trend for parents to support their transgender children, and that it could come back to have harmful repercussions later in life. People were not happy with what he said, so he is apologizing. Mario is starting his new job over at Access Hollywood pretty soon. We're sure the people over at Access Hollywood are a little worried about what they just signed on for.