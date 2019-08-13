Dirty Laundry: Don't Leave Valuables In The Car, A-Rod!

A-Rod had some stuff stolen out of a rental car! Plus, Brody Jenner has moved on. And what's up with Mama June? More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

A-Rod was at ESPN filming Sunday Night Baseball and left a laptop, jewelry, electronic equipment in a rented SUV to go to the game, reportedly worth half a million dollars, and it was stolen right out of the car! (Hope there weren't any videos on that laptop...)

Brody Jenner has moved on! He's now dating Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie who is 22, he is 35. Apparently it's getting hot and heavy. (His ex, Kaitlynn Carter, was recently seen cozy with Miley Cyrus.)

Pictures came out of Mama June and she still hasn't fixed her veneers... she chose her loser boyfriend over her daughter, Honey Boo Boo. Her family wants her to get help.

Is Dog The Bounty Hunter dating already? His wife recently passed away. He was seen at a restaurant in L.A. over the weekend with a woman dressed to the nines, so rumors were flying, but his daughter is saying it's just someone he works with.

Wendy Williams is shutting down rumors about her show ending after this season. She says the show will go on!