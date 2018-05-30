Dirty Laundry: Roseanne Gets Canceled

Roseanne, what were you thinking???

Roseanne sent out some racist tweets on Tuesday targeting former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Wanda Sykes, who was involved in Roseanne's new show, quit as soon as the tweet hit.

Roseanne apologized a few hours later, but it was too late. ABC has canceled her show.

Not only was what Roseanne said racist, but now the entire cast and crew is out of a job... all because Roseanne just had to be a jackass. The show had been picked up for season two, they were already in pre-production, but that's now all out the window.

Roseanne has also been dropped by her talent agency.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (AKA the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) will be going to Canada for their honeymoon. They will visit the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta, Canada, otherwise known as the Royal retreat.

Josh Brolin, 50, is expecting a baby with his 30-year-old wife Kathryn Boyd. He has two adult children from his previous marriages, but he and Kathryn are expecting a child now. Best of luck to both of them!

Weekend box office:

3. Avengers Infinity War ($17.4 million)

2. Deadpool 2 ($43.4 million)

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story ($84.7 million)

Video of Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

Despite raking in over $80 million, Solo's box office results were seen as a disappointing draw. Did people just not go to the movies this weekend?