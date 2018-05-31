Dirty Laundry: Roseanne's 'Tired' Excuse

The Ambien made her do it??? That's what Roseanne Barr was trying to say to explain her racist tweets. Ambien makes you go to sleep, we've never heard of it making you say stupid things online. She also tried to say that she thought the woman she made fun of, Valerie, was Jewish, so that her comment isn't racist. Okay. Free speech is one thing, but sometimes things you say are just unforgivable.

Kim Kardashian West is meeting with Donald Trump, and she's trying to do a good thing. There's a great grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for money laundering and drug conspiracy charges back in 1997. It was her first offense, and Kim is trying to get her out of jail. Good luck with that!

Pusha T released a song called "The Story of Adidon," and in it he claims that Drake has a love child named with an ex adult film star, Sophie Brussaux.

Video of Pusha T &quot;The Story Of Adidon&quot; (Drake Diss) (WSHH Exclusive - Official Audio)

Michael Jackson's estate is not too happy about the recent TV special The Last Days of Michael Jackson. They're suing the Walt Disney Company over the rights to some of the footage in the special. The lawsuit also cites improper use of songs, movie footage, and music videos... so we'll see where this one goes.

Video of The Last Days of Michael Jackson, Part 1: The Jackson 5

Kendall Jenner is dating another basketball player, Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons. Guess she likes them tall.

Brigitte Nielsen, Sylvester Stallone's ex, is expecting a baby at 54 years old! This is her fifth marriage, and her husband is only 39. They've been married for 12 years.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are dating.

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger, who have been dating since 2016, are expecting their first child together.

