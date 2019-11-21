Dirty Laundry: Sam Hunt Arrested For DUI

Sam Hunt gets busted for DUI. Plus, SNL's Pete Davidson does an interesting photo shoot. And Chris Brown welcomes his second child. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Sam Hunt was busted for DUI. He was driving the wrong way down a road in East Nashville. His blood alcohol was a .173 and the legal limit is .08. He was trying to find his ID and was handing officers his credit cards and passport.

Country singer Sam Hunt, known for his hit "Body Like a Back Road," was arrested for a DUI after he was driving the wrong way down a road in Nashville: https://t.co/G9ZtrgRtRJ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 21, 2019

SNL's Pete Davidsion is in Paper Magazine... he's like a Ken doll! He talked about his relationship with Ariana Grande and says he wishes her well. He said he had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio when he was a kid. He also said he treats women like princesses when he's in a relationship.

Pete Davidson Transforms Into a Nude Ken Doll for PAPER's #BreakTheInternet Issue https://t.co/1R8PL9SxHa — E! News (@enews) November 21, 2019

And the rumor is true... the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is done - they aren't doing it this year.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are officially divorced. They've both been moved on for a while, but now it's legally official.

Jersey Shore's Angelina got married to her boyfriend Chris. Cameras were rolling of course.

Chris Brown has welcomed his second child, a boy, with one of his exes. He also has 5-year-old daughter, Royalty.

Last night, the Masked Singer revealed the flower... and it was Patti LaBelle!! Apparently they were saying she had an off night.

Legendary diva @MsPattiPatti brought her iconic flair to the #FlowerMask! -- Listen to the star tell her story! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/M5hAz4MTpG — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 21, 2019

