Dirty Laundry: Scooter Braun Wants To Talk To Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun wants to talk to Taylor Swift. Plus, Jane Fonda was NOT arrested this week. Plus, the Queen kicked Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Jane Fonda was not arrested today... she was four times already. If she gets a fifth, she could do time. She's been protesting for politician's to address climate change in DC every Friday, but now she's leaving when cops start arresting people. They arrested Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, and Amber Valletta.

Scooter Braun is asking Taylor Swift to sit down and talk this whole music thing out. He says he's getting death threats over it.

Wouldn't it be nice to have $50,000 just to throw around on a beer pong game? Post Malone challenged Tyla Yaweh for a high stakes game and WON.

The Queen has kicked her own son, Prince Andrew out of his office at Buckingham Palace after the interview he did about his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He's stepped down from his duties, too.

Days Of Our Lives is coming back after we heard the cast was released from their contracts. They're all coming back.

The American Music Awards are this Sunday. Ciara is hosting. Tons of performances... Taylor is performing and will receive the Artist of the Decade Award. Lizzo is performing... BTW, did you see the photo of her at Disney? Paparazzi caught her at an interesting moment eating a chocolate covered banana... LOL!

