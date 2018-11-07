Dirty Laundry: Is Selena Gomez Getting Better?

Selena Gomez exits the pyschiatric facility where she was being treated, the Spice Girls are gonna be rolling in money, and is something going on between Halsey and John Mayer?

Selena Gomez has left the East Coast psychiatric facility where she was being treated after suffering an emotional breakdown. She has been dealing with mental health issues and physical health issues... she's very young, but dealing with a lot of stuff right now, and we wish her the best.

The Spice Girls are going to be making $3 million each for their six shows in Britain next summer. They would would have made a lot more if Posh had shown up... apparently had that happened, they would have made around $13 million each.

Is there something going on with Halsey and John Mayer? They were flirting on Instagram (see their back-and-forth in the comments below), just a few weeks after Halsey split up with G-Eazy. Will she be the next on the list of 500-ish women Mayer claims he's been with?

Kylie Jenner had to post on her social media, just to make us all feel like nobody sends us flowers... Travis Scott filled their house with roses and candles everywhere. It was very impressive and beautiful.

Owen Wilson has reportedly not met his new daughter, and wants nothing to do with her. He and Varunie Vongsvirates dated on and off for years, and snce she gave birth to their daughter Lyla, Wilson refuses to meet her, and even checked the no visitation box in court back in June. What's up with that?

Alec Baldwin has had a bad week. He punched somebody in the face, and now his show his talk show is being moved to a bad timeslot. Baldwin's show was airing on Sunday night, a time when people typically watch TV, but obody watches on Saturday night, where he's been moved to 10pm. His old Sunday night time slot is being replaced by reruns of Shark Tank. When you're replaced by reruns, that's never a good sign.

