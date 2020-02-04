Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Returned

Shannen Doherty, 48, has revealed that her breast cancer has returned and sadly is at stage 4. She talks about dealing with insurance company battles... and we'll tell you the big reason why she said she waited to reveal the news.

So, Dog The Bounty Hunter's whole proposal to Moon Angell on Dr. Oz, he says, was "just a test." She declined, saying they're just friends.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey were on the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna... and things got awkward when Hoda brought up Nick's ex, Jessica Simpson! Gina and Shark explain what went down!

BTW, Jessica Simpson's memoir came out today and she revealed that Tony Romo dumped her... VIA EMAL. SMH.

Justin Bieber has VIP packages available on his upcoming tour... but it'll cost ya! We run down what it includes and how much it costs... and why Gina thinks it's not worth it!

