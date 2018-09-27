Dirty Laundry: Shia LaBeouf Gets Divorced

Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth got divorced. They were married in October 2016, not quite two years ago, and now they are going their separate ways. Shia is now dating FKA Twigs, who used to date Robert Pattinson.

Gisele Bündchen has a book coming out, and boy did we learn a bunch of things about her! She confessed to having a boob job about three years ago, and said she regretted it as soon as she woke up from the surgery. She also opens up about the difficulties of her marriage to Tom Brady.

Bill Cosby was moved to a maximum security facility, and he is inmate number NN7687. Apparently he owes over $282,000 in legal bills at this point.

Rihanna's house was broken into again, for the second time this year. At 9:30pm last night, local authorities got a call that someone smashed in her back sliding glass door window. We don't know if they stole anything, but thankfully nobody was home.

Will Smith turned 50 and he went bungee jumping. He jumped off a helicopter in the Grand Canyon!

WATCH: Will Smith bungee jumped from a helicopter near the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday. And it was for a good cause. Fans who wanted to watch him leap had to enter a lottery by donating toward advocacy work in children's education https://t.co/N4QWAhBB10 pic.twitter.com/8D2P0iPgMF — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2018

Comedian Nikki Glaser went home last night on Dancing With The Stars. And the cast of Dancing With The Stars Juniors was out yesterday, and it includes Stevie Wonder's son, Scottie Pippen's kid, and Honey Boo-Boo.

Video of Elimination - Week 1 - Dancing with the Stars

There were a couple new shows last night, including FBI, which Gina didn't like at all, and New Amsterdam, which is another hospital drama which was pretty decent.

Premiere week continues, and tonight sees some favorites returning like The Goldbergs, American Housewife, Modern Family, Survivor, Empire, and Star.

There's also two new shows on ABC, comedy/ drama A Million Little Things, and comedy Single Parents.

Video of Single Parents - Official Trailer

And of course, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD all premiere tonight, too!

