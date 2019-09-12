Dirty Laundry: The Situation Gets Out Of Jail And Eats Pizza

The Situation was released from prison today and immediately had a pizza party! Plus, were there domestic disputes when Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were together? More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was released from prison today and the MTV cameras were rolling. He went and ate a bunch of pizzas, LOL. He spent $133!

'Jersey Shore' Reunion for Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Prison Release https://t.co/5yy7xVW7EZ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 12, 2019

Were there 911 calls from Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's home back when they were married? Unconfirmed sources are reporting that there were calls dealing with drugs and domestic violence. They're saying there was a woman at their home threatening Justin with a knife?

Anotha one! DJ Khaled is having a second baby boy! Congrats to him and wife, Nicole!

DJ Khaled Expecting Another Child With His Wife https://t.co/QAeQVFDC9f — TMZ (@TMZ) September 12, 2019

Demi Moore looks amazing on the Harper's Bazaar cover - she opens up about Ashton Kuthcher, having a miscarriage, and dealing with addiction.

Did you see Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were tired of people saying they kiss like fish so they made a video doing that, LOL!