Dirty Laundry: Snooki Quits 'Jersey Shore'

Snooki has quit Jersey Shore! She wants to be home with her three little kids and is over partying three days in a row. She said there was too much drama and even death threats!

And in other Jersey Shore news, The Situation celebrated 4 years of sobriety yesterday. Congratulations to him! That's awesome!

Billie Eilish hated Lady Gaga's meat dress. Billie is vegan and she made a weird face about the whole thing and now Lady Gaga's fans are all over Twitter with hashtag #BillieEilishIsOverParty.

Lady Gaga Fans Are Trying to Cancel Billie Eilish Because She Shaded Gaga's Iconic Meat Dress https://t.co/2ZuoxYinFy — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 6, 2019

Harvey Weinstein was in court today on that 2013 rape and 2006 sexual assault and he's in rough shape. He's having back issues and could barely walk.

So, Jason Derulo.... this is a HUGE story we've been talking about (LOL!) He posted that photo on Instagram which was taken down, so now he reposted it with a submarine sandwich emoji covering it, LOL! And some porn company offered him a $500,000 deal to post as many photos as he wants... he says he's need way more money.

Is this better? -- A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on Dec 6, 2019 at 8:15am PST

Kim Kardashian's Christmas decorations are all white and very weird looking. They have people commenting on Twitter that they look like tampons.

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Monochromatic Abstract Christmas Decorations https://t.co/s0XsY7x7yR — People (@people) December 6, 2019

