Dirty Laundry: So Many TV Reboot Rumors!

Alex Trebek has to get more chemotherapy. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and had been doing better, but he's back in treatment.

The new season of Dancing With The Stars started last night. Lamar Odom got the lowest scores. Sean Spicer had the second lowest scores... and he looked like a leprachuan with that neon green shirt. Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor danced for her because Christie broke her arm. Wendy Williams accused Christie of staging the whole thing to give Sailor attention. Christie was upset, Wendy apologized, but says she stands by her statement.

And tonight is the THREE HOUR Bachelor In Paradise finale...

Saved By The Bell is getting a reboot on NBC's new streaming service coming next year! They're saying Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkeley might be back. Punky Brewster is coming back, too. And Battlestar Galactica and Family Matters are more reboot rumors!

Dog the Bounty Hunter is out of the hospital and the good news is he didn't have a heart attack, but said his hospitalization was due to stress and high blood pressure.