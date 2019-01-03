Dirty Laundry: So, The Masked Singer Happened

What did we think of The Masked Singer? Plus, did Cassie cheat on Diddy before they broke up? And The Notebook is coming to Broadway! Get all the details in the latest Dirty Laundry.

The Masked Singer debuted on Fox, and got big ratings-- over 9.2 million people tuned in! This was the highest rated unscripted debut on any network in seven years. Those crazy costumes are bringing people in! Gina didn't like it, but she does want to know who's under the costumes.

Video of The Monster Performs &quot;Don&#039;t Stop Me Now&quot; | Season 1 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

Diddy and Cassie broke up last year, and the story came out that Diddy thinks Cassie cheated on him with a super-jacked personal trainer. Diddy thinks there was some overlap as to when they broke up and when Cassie was already hanging out with this guy.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and Jen have broken up again, this time on New Year's Eve. And now, Ronnie is a person of interest in an alleged burglary at the house of baby mama Jen. This isn't good... we hope Ronnie wasn't involved.

The Notebook is going to become a musical on Broadway, with Ingrid Michaelson doing the music for it.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have been announced to open up the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday on NBC. Gaga, like most women in this country, says she's infatuated with Bradley.

R. Kelly is threatening to sue Lifetime if they air their new six-part documentary that debuts tonight at 9pm. It's called Surviving R. Kelly.

Video of Surviving R. Kelly – Survivors Speak Out (Part 1) | Lifetime

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new show, The Titan Games, premieres tonight at 8pm on NBC. At least there won't be any weird costumes in this one!