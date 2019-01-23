Dirty Laundry: Son Number Two For Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have their second baby! Plus, Kendra Wilkinson might be dating a notorious Bachelorette villain, Mark Paul Gosselaar dated a Saved By The Bell co-star, and lots more Dirty Laundry...

Carrie Underwood welcomed her second baby boy. She and her husband Mike Fisher have two boys now. Jacob was born on Monday.

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

Kendra Wilkinson, Hugh Hefner's ex, is supposedly dating Chad Johnson, the villain in Jo-Jo's season of The Bachelorette who's currently on Ex on the Beach on MTV. From what we've seen of him on TV, Chad seems to be a giant d-bag, so what is Kendra doing with him???

Saved By The Bell's Mark Paul Gosselaar was on Anna Faris's podcast, and he admitted that he used to date his co-star Elizabeth Berkley.

Alec Baldwin got a deal in his case, where he allegedly punched a guy over a parking space back in November. Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment and he's being sent to a short term anger management program.

Chris Brown is planning to sue the woman accusing him of rape for defamation. The 24-year-old model accused him of rape and assault in a hotel room in Paris a few weeks ago.

To Catch A Predator's Chris Hansen is off the hook for bouncing $13,000 checks. He bounced two checks at a little store in Stamford that supplied him with mugs and t-shirts he was using to help get a new show started. He paid back the $13k and the charges have been dropped.

Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini, is going to play him in a prequel of The Sopranos. It's called The Many Saints of Newark, and he's going to be playing his dad's character Tony. Michael has already done some acting work on HBO in The Deuce and he apparently has a lot of his dad's mannerisms, so it should be pretty interesting to watch.

Gold Medalist Michael Phelps is coming to Southern Connecticut State University on March 29th, and tickets are on sale to see him.