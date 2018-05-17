Dirty Laundry: A Spice Girls Split at the Royal Wedding?

More Royal Wedding drama, the status of the Spice Girls at the ceremony, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

We've still got some drama going on, leading up to the Royal Wedding. Meghan Markle's father is having heart surgery, so he's definitely out of the wedding. And Meghan's sister Samantha is still acting like a loose cannon and speaking out against Meghan. They haven't seen each other since 2015, so they're not very close, apparently.

The Spice Girls said they were all invited to the Royal Wedding, but now there are rumors that Mel B and Mel C were not invited. That means Posh, Ginger, and Baby made the list... but Sporty and Scary did not. What's up with that??? Mel B claimed the band was performing at the Wedding, but that would be kind of hard if they're not all there. Guess we'll have to wait and find out Saturday. By the way, E! starts their coverage at 5am...

Prince George will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid.

John Cena professed his love for Nikki Bella earlier this week on the Today show, and Nikki was on this morning, saying she still loves John too, but thinks they need time to work things out. She hasn't totally ruled out them getting back together. She says she needs to work on herself... but if you've got the man of your dreams in front of you, you're not going to let him go.

Video of ‘Total Bellas’ Brie And Nikki Bella Talk About John Cena And Their Reality TV Show| TODAY

There's a new Whitney Houston documentary coming out on July 6th and it will feature never-before-seen footage... and her estate is behind it. The doc is simply called Whitney, and should offer some interesting behind the scenes stuff. There's even a part where Whitney says she doesn't like Paula Abdul, and that she sings off-key!

Video of Whitney | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 6

P!nk just put a troll in their place! A person wrote that P!nk, 38, looks so old, she should be named purple instead. The singer responded "You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f***ing minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth."