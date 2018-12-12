Dirty Laundry: A Star Is Born Dominates The SAG Nominations

A Star Is Born is off to a good start this Awards Season. Plus, J.Lo's mom gets hit in the face, and Sherri Shepherd admits the most irrational thing she ever did for love. All in today's Dirty Laundry...

The SAG nominations were announced today, and A Star Is Born is one of the big nominees, up for four awards including Outstanding Performance by a cast in a motion picture, Lady Gaga is up for an award and so is Bradley Cooper. Other big nominees include BlackKklansman, with three nominations, Black Panther, with two, and Crazy Rich Asians. Alan Alda is going to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award that night, too... well-deserved. Megan Mullally will host the show which airs on January 27th at 8pm on TNT and TBS.

Jennifer Lopez's poor mom got hit in the face because some pushy autograph people were trying to storm JLo as they were getting out of a limo in New York City. All of a sudden, this autograph seeker whacked her mom in her head, probably by accident, but she decided she wasn't going to sign any autographs.

Nicki Minaj has been a big story this week because of her brand new boyfriend, who she knows from her past (they dated as teenagers). This guy is bad news, but she's talking about getting married. He's got a pretty big rap sheet, including a sex offender conviction and a murder conviction. Nicki says she thinks he's changed.

The Conners, the sitcom where Roseanne got the boot, might be giving John Goodman's character Dan a new love interest. The character will be played by Katey Sagal from Married with Children.

The View's Sherri Shepherd was asked about the most irrational thing she has ever done in a relationship. Back in the day, some now-famous comedian stood her up, so she and Niecy Nash climbed the wall outside his house and tried to slash his tires. A security detail was all over her before she get away with it.

Video of Sherri Shepherd Got Stood Up By a &#039;Very Famous Comic&#039; and &#039;Tried to Slash His Tires&#039;

