Dirty Laundry: Stevie Nicks Thinks Harry Styles Was In NSYNC

Why are people goofing on Stevie Nicks after she got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (a second time)? Plus, Chris Rock takes shots at Jussie Smollett, Wendy Williams might be heading for a separation, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time. Stevie was previously inducted with Fleetwood Mac, and now she's there for her solo career. Everyone's making fun of her, because she thought her good friend Harry Styles was from NSYNC.

Stevie Nicks, god bless her soul, thought Harry Styles was in NSYNC pic.twitter.com/r4fUy2pSGJ — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) March 30, 2019

Janet Jackson was also inducted to the Hall of Fame this weekend.

Jussie Smollett was a no-show at the NAACP Awards, but Chris Rock did show up and he hammered Jussie. The Empire actor did lose in his category.

Video of CHRIS ROCK TALKING ABOUT JUSSIE SMOLLETT AT 50th Annual NAACP AWARDS (ALLTHINGSMEME)

An actor named Omari Hardwick went up to Beyonce and kissed her, and now the Beyhive is in an uproar. Beyonce was named Entertainer of the Year, Black Panther was awarded Best Motion Picture, and Jay-Z received the President's Award at the show.

Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter are possibly getting a separation. They were just seeing together the other day (since it was revealed he had a baby with his mistress), but the story came out today that they're in talks to possibly go through a separation. It seems like that be for the best.

Michael Phelps is expecting baby number three.

The Rolling Stones are postponing their upcoming tour. The dates between April 20th of July 29th, including the Foxboro date, have been postponed. Mick Jagger has to get some medical treatment, getting a stent put into his heart. Doctors expect a full recovery, so he's going to get back as soon as he can. If you have tickets for the Foxboro show or any of the shows that are postponed, they will honor them for a rescheduled date.

Another tour that people are looking forward might get a little awkward... Ginger Spice is denying that she ever hooked up with Mel B, and saying it never happened. Sorry, we believe Mel B.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of Dumbo Official Trailer

3. Captain Marvel ($20.5 million)

2. Us ($33.6 million)

1. Dumbo ($45 million)