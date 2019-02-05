Dirty Laundry: Super Bowl, Non-Super Ratings

The Super Bowl was a ratings dud! Plus, Andy Cohen welcomes his first child, and is Jennifer Lawrence engaged?? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry.

This year's ratings for the Super Bowl were the worst in ten years, down 5.3% from last year, with a 44.9 share. This game saw the lowest ratings since the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals a decade ago. On the good side, CBS took in $382 million.

PETA held a protest outside CBS This Morning over Big Boi's fur coat. PETA wants him to donate to his Super Bowl coat to the homeless.

Congratulations to Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen, who had his first child. He's 50 years old, and his son Benjamin Alan Cohen arrived yesterday via a surrogate. He named the baby after his late grandfather.

Is Jennifer Lawrence engaged? She's been dating an art dealer named Cooke Maroney for a few months now. He is the director of New York's Gladstone Gallery, and she's really into this guy. All her friends are saying he could be the one. Jennifer wants a big outdoor wedding, with a big house and a stable full of horses. She was recently seen with a huge ring on her finger... did he already pop the question?

Sunday night is the GRAMMYs, and Dolly Parton is going to get a tribute. She'll be honored by Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, and Little Big Town.

Tyra Banks is opening an amusement park called Modelland, which is going to open at Santa Monica Place. She apparently has plans to open more than one. It's being called a brand new "modeling attraction" where the modeling world meets fantasy.

My dream for you will soon be a reality. #ModelLand



A place where everyone can be a model.



A place where all beauty is celebrated.



I can’t wait for you to Step Into Your Light.



Head over to https://t.co/wCPYo9oQrx to sign up for more information. #ModelLand pic.twitter.com/5TgqyebSoX — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 5, 2019

TV shows have been renewed:

The Good Doctor was renewed for a third season.

Modern Family has been renewed for their 11th and final season.

ABC's A Million Little Things is going to be picked up for Season 2.

Bachelor in Paradise was picked up again (no surprise).

New Amsterdam was picked up for season 2 on NBC.

What about Manifest???

