Dirty Laundry: Tamera Mowry's Tragedy

Tragic news for Tamera Mowry, a new engagement for Meg Ryan, plus Halsey sets the record straight on her and John Mayer, all in the latest Dirty Laundry.

Actress and host of The Real talk show Tamera Mowry has confirmed that her niece was one of the victims of the shooting in California. People.com said some of the people that were at the bar last night were also at the shooting to Las Vegas. It's very sad.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged. They have been dating since 2011, they broke things up in 2014 when he was living in Indiana and she was in New York City. But now they're back together and are getting married. This will be Meg's second marriage, she was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001, and this will be the fourth wedding for Mellencamp.

Ben Affleck and Jen Garner are FINALLY divorced. The judge signed off on it yesterday, and they are free to do their thing. They're sharing custody of their three children.

Kathy Griffin, 58, announced she and her boyfriend of seven years Randy Bick, 39, have split up.

Jersey Shore's The Situation told US Weekly that they're trying to get pregnant before he goes to jail.

Halsey is kind of addressing the rumors about her and John Mayer. She said what if we let female artists have friends, without assuming that they're hooking up together?

Halsey was one of the performers at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which taped today. Also performing were The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and The Struts. The show featured the first Filipino to walk the runway, Kelsey Merritt. And for the first time ever, a version of the Fantasy Bra-- the one that's usually almost a million bucks-- will be available at Victoria's Secret for $250. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs December 2nd.

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by your local Nissan dealers.

