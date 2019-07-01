Dirty Laundry: Taylor Swift Not Happy Scooter Braun Owns Her Music

The pop star had choice words for the celebrity manager who purchased the rights to her music catalog. Plus, Kim Kardashian will rename her shapewear line, Chris Martin was seen kissing someone new, and more Dirty Laundry!

Taylor Swift was not happy this weekend, and she called out Scooter Braun, who now owns her music catalog. For those who don't know, Scooter Braun is the former manager of Kanye West, and current manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. We know the feelings that Taylor has towards Kanye, and she said that Scooter bullied her, and she's upset that he owns everything she did. Scooter claims Taylor had the chance to buy the right to her music, but Taylor said she wasn't given that opportunity. She moved to a new record label, so her next album is on a different label. Justin Bieber is defending Scooter, and so is Scooter's wife. A lot of other artists have unfollowed Scooter, including Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Katy Perry.

Lil Nas X came out over the weekend. He made the announcement when he was performing in England at the Glastonbury Fest on the last day of Pride Month.

Something else happened at that festival... Chris Martin from Coldplay was spotted kissing Dua Lipa. Apparently there was something going on with them before, and he recently split with Dakota Johnson. Now it looks like he might be back would Dua Lipa.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in France.

Elsewhere in France this weekend, Zoë Kravitz got married to her fiancee Karl Glusman. All the ladies from Big Little Lies were there.

Beth Chapman was remembered over the weekend in Hawaii. There's going to be another memorial service for her, as well.

Kim Kardashian announced she's going to change the name of her Kimono shapewear line because of all the backlash. Last week, she debuted her shapewear line, with a bunch of different shades and sizes... but she called it Kimono, and was quickly accused of cultural appropriation.

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

Weekend Box Office:

3. Yesterday ($17 million)

2. Annabelle Comes Home ($20.3 million)

1. Toy Story 4 ($57.9 million)