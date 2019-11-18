Dirty Laundry: Taylor Swift WILL Perform Older Music At AMAs

Taylor Swift will perform her older music at the AMAs! Plus, Kylie Jenner sells HALF of her cosmetics line! And Real Housewives of.... where? More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Taylor Swift CAN perform her older music at the American Music Awards. A licensing agreement was reached with Big Machine records for post-show/rebroadcast rights. (This is of course stemming from that whole issue where Taylor doesn't own masters of her own catalog prior to Lover...) BTW, word is Scooter Braun is fed up with the whole thing. He's been getting major backlash and is considering selling the rights back to Taylor.

Kanye West bought ANOTHER giant chunk of land in Wyoming. He bought 6700 acres for $14M. And he's building an aphitheater on the other property he owns in Wyoming. And BTW, did you see his Sunday Service with Joel Osteen? Kanye said he's the greatest performer God created.

Kylie Jenner sold 51% of her stake in her own cosmetic line to COTY (they own a TON of brands!) She made $600M and she's still gonna be involved with creating new products.

What's up with Janet Jackson? She was headlining a show in Australia (with Black Eyed Peas and Jason Derulo in the lineup) and fans walked out because her lip syncing was so bad.

The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for a second season!

Andy Cohen announced at BravoCon that the network is doing a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City... how's this gonna work? Doesn't sound like it's a very scandalous city. We thought Miami would be good, but it was canceled. Guess we'll see...

