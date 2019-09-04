Dirty Laundry: Taylor Swift's Latest Unwanted Visitor

Taylor Swift gets another unwanted visitor in Rhode Island, Ed Sheeran might be taking a break, and more Dirty Laundry.

Taylor Swift had another unwanted visitor this morning at her Watch Hill mansion in Rhode Island. A guy driving a white pickup tried to get into the front gate. The good news is, he had no weapons on him. The bad news is, he claims he talked to her on the phone and he was there to marry her. Police took him away to be observed by mental health professionals.

Some of the dancers were cut from the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars. Artem Chigvintsev is one of the guys, and according to him, they let him go just three days before they announced the new lineup. He had been on the show for 10 years. His girlfriend Nikki Bella is sticking up for him, saying these dancers have been unemployed since March, waiting and not taking any other jobs in the industry, and then boom-- three days before the season, they find out they no longer have jobs?

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary is in the news, and it's not for anything good. On Saturday night, he was in Ontario on a boat his wife was driving. They run into a bigger boat, go over the bow of the boat, and kill a man onboard. A second woman died later, as a result of the crash. Kevin claimed the other boat didn't have its navigation lights on and left the scene after the accident... but people on the other boat are saying the opposite. There's apparently some sort of video, so the truth is likely to come out.

After spending the past two years on the road, Ed Sheeran announced he's taking an 18 month break to settle down with his new wife. Think they're gonna work on some babies? He did 260 shows and broke U2's record, pulling in $775.6 million during those two years. And it may not be total silence from Ed... he reportedly had a private meeting with the people doing the new James Bond movie, so maybe he'll do the theme song?

