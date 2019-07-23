Dirty Laundry: Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested In Rhode Island

Taylor's stalker got busted lurking not far from her Rhode Island mansion. Plus, R. Kelly's crisis manager has resigned... find out why. And is Britney Spears engaged again?

It seems like there's always some problem going on at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion. David Page Liddle, her 32-year-old stalker, was hanging out in a park in Westerly, Rhode Island when someone called the police because he looked suspicious. He was arrested, with a baseball bat, gloves,lock picks, and a crowbar in his backpack. Apparently, he claimed he just wanted to talk to Taylor about his music career.

Is Britney Spears engaged? She and her boyfriend Sam Asghari have been dating for about two and a half years, he's 25, she's 37. They were at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere last night, and she has made the claim that she's never going to get married again, but she had a ring on that finger at the premiere. Some sources are saying it was just costume jewelry, but why else wear three diamonds on your left hand?

R. Kelly's crisis manager is stepping down. He did not look good on CBS when he said he would NOT leave his twentysomething daughter alone with an accused pedophile. He claims he's steppuing down for personal reasons, but it might be over embarassment after that interview. R. Kelly remains in solitary confinement, he can't read or write... so what is he doing with his time?

The people who made the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly are now going to do another show, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein. That will air on Lifetime, who are also producing a college admissions scandal movie.