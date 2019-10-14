Dirty Laundry: Three More Women Accuse Cuba Gooding Jr.

Three more women have come forward with accusations against Cuba Gooding Jr. Plus, RHONJ's Joe Giudice lost 50 lbs! And Cardi B celebrated her birthday in a big way! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Cuba Gooding Jr. is in more trouble... three more women have come forward, accusing him of a pattern of sexual misconduct in Manhattan bars/restaurants.

Alex Trebek is now saying he won't be leaving Jeopardy! They tape two-and-a-half months out, so if he misses a day here or there, it's okay. Chemo treatments cause injuries in his mouth and makes it difficult for him to speak.

Did you see this new photo of RHONJ's Joe Giudice? He's in Italy and he lost over 50 lbs!

Cardi B celebrated her 27th birthday and boy, did she get some big gifts! She got a 100 karat Titanic ring... the thing is HUGE! It looks like a ring pop LOL! She went to Turks and Caicos with husband Offset and her sister.

Madonna is dipping young... she's dating a 25-year-old. She's 61. He's been on tours since 2015. He's a dancer/choreographer and they've been hooking up since June.

And here's the weekend box office:

Gemini Man $20.5M

Addams Family $30.2M

Joker $55M

