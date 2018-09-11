Dirty Laundry: The Time Heidi Klum Shot Down Drake

The time Heidi Klum ghosted Drake, plus Gayle King criticizes CBS over the Les Moonves exit and more.

The last time she was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Heidi Klum kept saying Drake was her pick in a game of Who'd You Rather." He heard about it, and apparently he texted her saying would you like to go out. She didn't respond back to Drake, she blew him off!

Paul McCartney did an interview with GQ magazine, and said he and John Lennon used to sit around together... "enjoying" themselves. Gina got this news as an alert on her phone... why???

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is not going to be charged with the allegations of sexual assault by Dream singer Melissa shoeman, so he's in the clear over that. The incident happened in 2003, Nick says it was consensual, she says it wasn't, but the statue of limitations ran out in 2013 in California. And apparently Nick's wife had a miscarriage.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King was criticizing her own network this morning, saying CBS has to have transparency with the Les Moonves situation. Moonves has a confidentiality agreement on his severance package, nothing could be said about that. He could make up to $120 million walking out the door with CBS.

Video of Gayle King on CBS&#039; internal Moonves probe: &quot;We must have transparency&quot;

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez might have gotten married. She had a ring on, and now Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen with a massive sparkler on his ring finger.

Nicki Minaj and Formula One race driver Lewis Hamilton were hanging out last night, so they might be a new couple or at least a new fling.

Good Morning America is going to announce the whole cast of Dancing With The Stars tomorrow morning, and it does not seem like an A-list lineup.

Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Tempur-Pedic