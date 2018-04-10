Dirty Laundry: T.J. Miller's Fake Bomb Threat

Connecticut lands in the Dirty Laundry thanks to T.J. Miller and a bank robber with a crush on a pop star... get the whole scoop now!

T.J. Miller got arrested last night in New York, but he was in New Haven in court this morning, released on $100,000 bond. This idiot allegedly called in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train. You don't joke about that!

Reports suggest the actor was probably drunk, because he was fighting with some woman on the train, and he apparently called in the bomb threat in an attempt to get the lady in trouble. He screwed up the number of the train, so they had to stop two trains... including on in Westport.

An Ansonia man decided to rob a bank... because he had a crush on Taylor Swift? After robbing the bank, he decided to drive to Taylor Swift's house in Rhode Island, and throw some money over the fence. She has enough money, dude.

Congratulations to Seth Meyers and his wife on their second child. She couldn't make it to the hospital, so she gave birth right in the lobby of their apartment building.

Rachel McAdams welcomed her first child with her boyfriend. They had a baby boy.

Another baby we're waiting for is Khloe Kardashian, with Tristan Thompson. But there's more than a baby to worry about with that relationship-- video just surfaced of Tristan cheating on Khloe. Over the weekend in New York City, he was recorded kissing some chick on a rooftop bar. And a second video shows him on a couch, making out with two different women, and groping them. Not cool!

We thought Tristan was a nice guy... but then again, he did cheat on his pregnant girlfriend to be with Khloe...

Cardi B co-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. She is so funny! She said that she didn't announce her pregnancy because she didn't want people to say negative things. She's going to be at Coachella this weekend, and she's going on tour with Bruno Mars... people are trying to say you can't have both, but she's confident she can be a mom and have a career. Good for Cardi!

Paris Hilton is thinking about rebooting The Simple Life, with Nicole Richie. Paris was the first out there in reality TV, before the Kardashians or anyone... hope they do bring it back!

