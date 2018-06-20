Dirty Laundry: Tommy Lee's Mad Over Money

Strange, strange stuff in the gossip column from Tommy Lee, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya, and more.

Pastry Chef Adam Young, owner of Sift Bake Shop in Mystic, won Food Network's Best Baker in America. Congratulations!

Tommy Lee is complaining on Twitter about all the money that he spent on his son's rehab. He dropped $130,000 for rehab for his kid, which they kept on the DL until this tweet, as well as $40,000 for his kid's 21st birthday party, and $10,000 for medical bills after his son knocked him out.

Rehab for son: $130,000



Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000



Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses “alcoholism” as scapegoat: $10,000



Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless



I’m out -- drop! — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) June 19, 2018

Brandon responded and said he does appreciate all the money Tommy spent on his rehab... and he'd like to offer to pay for Tommy's treatment.

The MTV Movie and TV awards happened last night. Chris Pratt won the Generation Award, the Best Movie went to Black Panther... but we were more intrigued by how host Tiffany Haddish said that she loved Zendaya, because Zendaya taught her how to model... and she taught Zendaya how to grapefruit (which you can look up the NSFW meaning of on Urban Dictionary).

Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of herself with a face mask, steaming her hoo-ha.

Stormy Daniels is launching her own line of underwear. The designer she's working with, ironically, is named Helen Hoey. The underwear is over $100 a pop, and they're being sold in Beverly Hills.

The Bachelorette was on last night, and Becca so upset when a guy lied about falling in love with her that she sent him home.

After Bachelorette was a show from the same creators called The Proposal, which was one of the most mind-numbing TV shows Gina ever spent an hour on. Last night's show featured a guy who couldn't be seen, and he had ten women to choose from. He picked one and he proposed to her by the end of the show... which lasted ONE HOUR.

They're still together, surprisingly, so who knows??? Nothing else has worked for Gina, so maybe she should go on The Proposal???