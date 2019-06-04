Dirty Laundry: Tracy Morgan's New Bugatti Gets Hit

Tracy Morgan's brand new $2 million car got crashed into in less than one hour! Plus, the Jonas Brothers celebrate their big week, Rihanna becomes the richest female musician, and more of the latest Dirty Laundry...

Imagine this: You buy a brand new car that cost you $2 million, you drive it off the lot, and in less than 15 minutes somebody slams into you. That's what happened to Tracy Morgan, whose brand new Bugatti got sideswiped after not even owning the car for an hour. The most troubling thing is, this happened just three days before the anniversary of his near-fatal car crash, when his limo van got hit by a Wal-Mart tractor trailer. He got a $90 million settlement from that accident, but it was a near-death experience, for sure. Tracy went to the hospital as well, claiming he was in pain.

Netflix announced that Dead To Me is coming back for Season 2 in 2020. Christina Applegate and Lynda Cardellini are both returning. If you haven't seen the show yet, you really should... it's a great, binge-worthy series, and the less you know about it going in, the better!

Netflix's Dead to Me renewed for season 2 with Linda Cardellini, Christina Applegate returning https://t.co/zO7UfjnUVz — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 4, 2019

The Jonas Brothers celebrated the release of their documentary on Amazon with a big party last night. The 90-minute doc is called Chasing Happiness, and it comes out just days before their first album in 10 years, Happiness Begins, drops on Friday. It's a big week for the Jonas Brothers, who are also performing The Today Show on Friday.

Video of Jonas Brothers’ Chasing Happiness - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Forbes named Rihanna the world's richest female musician, with a net worth of $600 million. A lot of that wealth is from her makeup line Fenty Beauty, as well as her new high end clothing line.

Rihanna is the world’s richest female musician, according to Forbes ---- https://t.co/WWRN59gJKJ pic.twitter.com/oyreJcDmjM — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 5, 2019

Another show is coming back from the past-- Punky Brewster! Soleil Moon Frye is coming back, and she'll be single, with three kids. She finds a girl that reminds her of herself, when she was Punky Brewster.

'Punky Brewster' is back. Original star Soleil Moon Frye (@moonfrye) would reprise her role in the follow-up series #THRNews https://t.co/TTyBwqJ7c1 pic.twitter.com/ylJoVGN9yL — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 4, 2019

MTV announced that Punk'd and Singled Out are coming back, as well.

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif, who used to be on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was formerly married to Adrienne Maloof, has gotten engaged. He's 56, and she's 27.

