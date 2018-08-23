Dirty Laundry: Tripp Palin Will Be 'Dancing With The Stars'

Bristol Palin's son Tripp will join Honey Boo Boo on DWTS: Juniors, Ariana Grande reveals when she's getting married, and George Clooney is the highest paid actor, according to Forbes. These stories and more in the Dirty Laundry!

Bristol Palin's 9-year-old son Tripp is going to compete on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors. Which means we have to see Bristol Palin again. Honey Boo-Boo is going to be on the shopw, as well.

Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested at Bradley International Airport. Apparently, a fight developed on the plane over who was first in line for the restroom, so state police were called and Gretchen became belligerent. She had to show up in court today in Enfield.

Ariana Grande did an interview with Michael Strahan and this morning, and talked about how she knew Pete Davidson was the one. People were thinking they were already married because of the bracelet Pete had on at the MTV VMAs with Ariana's hyphenated initials, but they're not. Right now, the couple is planning for a wedding to happen next year.

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018

Post Malone says that he sent out a mass I love you text to his friends and family yesterday, just in case something went wrong with his malfunctioning plane yesterday. Two tires blew out when they took off, and they had to run the fuel out before landing in Newburgh, New York, which is just over the Connecticut/ New York line. Some people wished him death on social media, which is pretty mssed up :(

People online were also nasty to Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, who are expecting their second child. They're tearing her apart, saying she's too young to have kids back to back, because she just had one six months ago.

The Big Bang Theory is going to end its run after the upcoming 12th season. The final episode will happen in May of 2019. The show premieres on Monday, September 24th.

A Crazy Rich Asians sequel is in the works, which is no surprise because the movie did really well.

Video of CRAZY RICH ASIANS - Official Trailer 1

Forbes' list of highest paid actors has been released, and George Clooney is in the number one spot. From June of 2017 to June of this year, he cashed $239 million worth of checks. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came in at number two with $124 million, and Robert Downey Jr. was number three with $81 million.

The craziest part is, last week Forbes announced that Scarlett Johansson was the top paid actress, with $40 million. That is a HUGE difference between the men and women.

