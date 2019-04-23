Dirty Laundry: The Truth About Britney Spears's Mental Health Treatment

The truth about Britney Spears's treatment has been revealed. Plus, the Osundairo brothers sue, Beyonce's dad is making a new musical, and lots more in this Dirty Laundry.

TMZ is reporting that Britney Spears's problems started when doctors were trying to adjust her medication. And according to reports, she checked herself in for treatment, which debunks the rumors that she's being held against her will.

The Osundairo brothers have filed a defamation lawsuit. Jussie Smollett allegedly paid them $3,500 dollars to beat him up on January 29th in Chicago, and now they're suing Jussie's lawyer for defamation for more than $75,000 in damages. Lee Daniels, the creator of Empire, was confronted on the street and the paparazzi asked him what's going to happen to Jussie's character, and he said they're still trying to decide that now.

Beyonce's dad Mathew Knowles is producing a new musical. Survivor: the Destiny's Child Musical is apparently going to premiere in Houston next year and he's planning on bringing it to Broadway and London.

Justin Bieber jumped the gun a little bit at Coachella. He said he had new music coming soon... but it seems like it will be at least a year before his next music project.

Scott Disick is getting a reality show of his own, where he's going to be flipping million dollar homes in L.A. The show will air on E! and features eight one hour episodes, which will premiere this summer. It's called Flip It Like Disick, and it will also feature former pop star Willa Ford, who sang "I Want To Be Bad." She owns an interior design company, and she is going to be on the show helping Scott out.

Video of Willa Ford Feat. Royce da 5&#039;9&quot; - &quot;I Wanna Be Bad&quot; (Explicit Music Video)&quot;

Fans of NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS New Orleans will be happy to know that CBS has renewed both shows. No problem with more L.L. Cool J!