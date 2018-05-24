Dirty Laundry: The Voice's Youngest Winner Ever

The Voice crowns a new winner, Good Morning America expands, and how has Meghan Markle's life already changes since the Royal Wedding? Find out in the latest Dirty Laundry...

The Voice crowned their winner last night-- the youngest winner ever on the show-- Brynn Cartelli. This was the first win for Coach Kelly Clarkson, and it's amazing for a 15-year-old to do what Brynn has done.

ABC is expanding Good Morning America to three hours. The extra hour now is going to be at 1pm, replacing The Chew. The ratings for that show took a dive after Mario Batali left, but it still seems weird to have Good MORNING America air after noon.

Kevin Federline gets $20,000 a month in child support, but he wants $60,000 a month from Britney Spears. He says she's making a lot more money than she used to, but she feels since she had more kids after theirs, it's on kevin to support his family.

The Batchelor's Arie and Lauren were on The View today, and they announced that they're getting married in Hawaii on January 12th. It will not be televised. It's funny how they decided to announce the wedding this week, when the new season of The Bachelorette starts on Monday.

Bachelor Nation's Ashley and Jared are finally together! It's about time with these two.

Ellen DeGeneres had Ashton Kutcher on the show, and he and his business partner donated $4 million to to a Wildlife Fund to save gorillas in Rwanda. It's on behalf of their new investment app, Ripl. Ashton is very involved with tech companies, and he makes so much money, it's crazy.

Jenna Dewan used to be a backup dancer for Janet Jackson when she was 19, and she said Janet was a great boss. She gave her nice watches, bling, and on Valentine's Day they got a box full of adult toys!

Meghan Markle's life has changed we know big time. Some of the rules: no personal social media usage, no autographs, no acting career, and she has to do the Duchess slant, so she can't cross her legs in public. Dinner time is at 8:30, and the worst part about dinner with the Queen is, once she's done eating, you have to be, too. That would NOT work out for Gina at all.

