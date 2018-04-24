Dirty Laundry: Welcome, Royal Baby!
There's a new Royal Baby... plus a third daughter for The Rock, new perfume from Kim Kardashian, and lots more in today's Dirty Laundry!
We've got a new Royal Baby! The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, gave birth to an 8 pound, 7 ounce baby boy today, and when she left with the baby, she already looked perfect. It looks like she was never even pregnant in the first place, as she wore a red dress that paid tribute to Princess Diana, who wore a similar dress when she presented Prince Harry to the crowd.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave St Mary's Hospital in London with their new arrival, a baby boy. Their Royal Highnesses have thanked all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received, and thanked members of the public for their warm wishes.
Doesn't it usually take a day or two after giving birth before you leave with the baby, though? Going home the same day seem pretty hardcore.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his girlfriend welcomed a baby girl. Tiana Gia is his third daughter, and second with current girlfriend Lauren Hashian.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson-- #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Over the weekend, Verne Troyer passed away at the age of 49. He played Mini Me in Austin Powers, and he suffered for many years from depression and alcoholism. There are reports this could have been a suicide, but there's no official word. TMZ is reporting that Troyer was three times the legal limit when he came in to the hospital.
Barbara Bush was laid to rest over this weekend in Houston. George paid tribute to his wife, wearing socks with books on them, because of her lifelong commitment to family literacy. They were married for 73 years.
Richard Gere and his girlfriend got married. There's a big age difference on this one... he's 68, she's 35.
Kim Kardashian has a new perfume coming out, and it's going to be in the shape of her body. So the bottle should be pretty curvy at the top and bottom.
Weekend Box Office:
3. I Feel Pretty ($16.2 million)... this is Amy Schumer's new movie.
2. Rampage ($21 million)... second big week in a row for The Rock's latest movie.
1. A Quiet Place ($22 million)... who expected this to be such a hit???