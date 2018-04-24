Dirty Laundry: Welcome, Royal Baby!

There's a new Royal Baby... plus a third daughter for The Rock, new perfume from Kim Kardashian, and lots more in today's Dirty Laundry!

We've got a new Royal Baby! The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, gave birth to an 8 pound, 7 ounce baby boy today, and when she left with the baby, she already looked perfect. It looks like she was never even pregnant in the first place, as she wore a red dress that paid tribute to Princess Diana, who wore a similar dress when she presented Prince Harry to the crowd.

Doesn't it usually take a day or two after giving birth before you leave with the baby, though? Going home the same day seem pretty hardcore.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his girlfriend welcomed a baby girl. Tiana Gia is his third daughter, and second with current girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

Over the weekend, Verne Troyer passed away at the age of 49. He played Mini Me in Austin Powers, and he suffered for many years from depression and alcoholism. There are reports this could have been a suicide, but there's no official word. TMZ is reporting that Troyer was three times the legal limit when he came in to the hospital.

Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Barbara Bush was laid to rest over this weekend in Houston. George paid tribute to his wife, wearing socks with books on them, because of her lifelong commitment to family literacy. They were married for 73 years.

Richard Gere and his girlfriend got married. There's a big age difference on this one... he's 68, she's 35.

Kim Kardashian has a new perfume coming out, and it's going to be in the shape of her body. So the bottle should be pretty curvy at the top and bottom.

Weekend Box Office:

3. I Feel Pretty ($16.2 million)... this is Amy Schumer's new movie.

2. Rampage ($21 million)... second big week in a row for The Rock's latest movie.

1. A Quiet Place ($22 million)... who expected this to be such a hit???