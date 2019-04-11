Dirty Laundry: Wendy Williams Has Filed For Divorce

Wendy Williams files for divorce, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus call is quits (again) and Pauly D and Vinny are both looking for love in a new show you can hear about in the latest Dirty Laundry.

She finally pulled the plug-- Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter. They've been married for nearly 22 years, and of course, he just had a baby with another woman... which typically doesn't help marriages work out. Wendy finally served him with papers at 6:30 this morning, and apparently, Kevin is cooperating, and going along with everything, and trying to make it as easy as possible. Wendy did not have her ring on during the show today, but she didn't address anything. It seems like they're going to try to separate as quietly as possible. Hopefully, this will be good for Wendy's mental health in the long run.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus got back together in February, but they've reportedly split up again. He's in L.A. with his kids, she's in New York with her kids, and they apparently realized it was not going to work out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're going to keep all their baby news private. They're not announcing the gender of the baby, or when the baby is going to be delivered. Serena Williams may have let it slip the other day that they're having a girl. We'll see if that turns out to be true...

Last night was a big night for Dwyane Wade at his retirement party. The 70s themed party in New York City was at The Catch in the Meatpacking District. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were both among the attendees.

Jersey Shore's Pauly D and Vinny are looking for love in A Double Shot at Love, which premieres tonight on MTV. Twenty women will be vying for the love of Pauly D or Vinny.