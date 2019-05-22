Dirty Laundry: Wendy Williams's Son Arrested Fighting With Dad

A fight between Wendy Williams's son and ex-husband ended in an arrest. Plus, inside the Voice season finale, Kylie's skin care launch party, and Cardi B's plan to take over TV. This and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

Wendy Williams's son was arrested because he punched his dad in the face. Apparently they got into a little scuffle in a store parking lot near their New Jersey home. Kevin Senior was trying to tell him to work hard and create a path for himself, instead of taking from his mother. Kevin Junior got upset, Kevin senior put him in a headlock, and Kevin Junior punched his dad's lights out. Coming from the dad that has been working for his wife, and now wants spousal support after he fathered a child with another woman on the side, telling his son to stop taking handouts from his mom is kind of a stretch.

The Voice finale happened last night, and Maelyn Jarmon was the winner. She's really good! Maelyn sang with Sarah McLachlan, and she had been coached by John Legend. Watching this and the American Idol finale, it's clear these days Idol can't hold a candle to The Voice, who had Taylor Swift, BTS, and the Jonas Brothers perform... and the contestants even won cars!

The Winner of the Voice Season 16 Is Revealed! - The Voice Live Finale 2019

Britney Spears's dad is filing legal documents today stating that he wants his conservatorship to expand to three other states. He asked the judge to spread the conservatorship to Florida, Louisiana, and Hawaii. Britney probably owns property in those states, and her dad wants to keep that under control. She's not getting out of this anytime soon... what a mess.

Ric Flair was discharged for the hospital today. The 70-year-old Nature Boy had some major heart surgery in Georgia, and we wish him a quick recovery.

Kylie Jenner had a launch party last night for her new skin care line, Kylie Skin. She's already been criticized for one of the products in the line, a walnut scrub, which they say is very harsh for your skin.

Cardi B wants in on the television industry, and she's filed some paperwork for a show to be called Bocktails. She's planning to have a clothing line as well as alcoholic beverages tied into this brand. Supposedly, the show would be kind of like Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but with Cardi B. That sounds like it could get out of hand, for sure.

